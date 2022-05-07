By Bunmi Sofola

Children are often counselled on how to handle being bullied but what happens if your child is the class bully? It could be quite distressing to think your child might turn out to be a thug in future. So nip things in the bud you must before they become uncontrollable. According to a Dr. Phillips, a renowned psychologists, you need to take all of these steps:

Be firm: Sit down with your child (girls could be bullies too!) and tell them straight what you’ve discovered. Make it clear their behaviour is wholly unacceptable and there will be consequences. For example, ban TV or take away their computer for a week, or stop their pocket money. If they’re being punished in school, tell them you’re in full support.

*Encourage empathy: Explain to them that bulling – name-calling, teasing, pushing and kicking – can be extremely upsetting to others. Ask them how they’d feel if the tables were turned. Use role plays to demonstrate this – take turns to play the bully and the one who’s bullied.

*Give reassurance: Consider whether there’s an underlying reason why they’ve been bullying. Could they be attention seeking? Or rebelling. Have there been problems at home? Or maybe they’re struggling academically? Let them know you’ll help them work through any problems and that even though you are very disappointed at this recent behaviour, you still love them unconditionally.

*Redirect their energy: Bullies often mask a lack of confidence with bravado. If this is the case, try and find a hobby or activity that they enjoy and might excel in. Feeling good within themselves will mean they’re less likely to be nasty to others.

*Monitor them: If they’re playing with friends, observe them and call out bad behaviour. Supervise them when they’re on the computer and watch out for online bullying.

*Get Support: If there are problems at home, let their class teachers or principal know. Work with them in tackling the problem. They might have insight and valuable advice. They can also help organise counselling if needed.