Phenomenal actor and content creator, Samuel Animashaun Perry, popularly known as Broda Shaggi joined the list of winners at the just concluded 8th edition of Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA).

Being a win from his first-ever nomination, Shaggi beat the likes of Shawn Faqua, Deyemi Okanlawon, Gideon Okeke, Femi Adebayo, Williams Uchemba and Timini Egbuson to clinch the award.

He emerged as the ‘Best Actor” in comedy category with Kayode Kasum’s ‘Dwindle’,

In an exclusive chat, the excited actor told Vanguard with nostalgia and enthusiasm what the award means to him.

“It means a lot. AMVCA is unarguably the biggest award platform in Africa today. Premised on that notion, being recognized and honoured at such a level has a rocket impact on the visions I hold dearly about my brand. Winning the award also means that I have a great prospect in the field of acting. It goes further to show the world several interesting sides of me as a skits maker, music artiste, writer and actor.”

Speaking on if he thought he was going to win, he said; “Honestly, every actor nominated in that category knows his onions. They are highly respected creative personalities. Some of them started acting professionally before me. So, being in the same category as them is itself a form of victory. However, every nominee stands a chance of winning any given award. For me, my esteem is high. My mindset is always on the optimistic side of life.”

Recall that while receiving his award, Shaggi appreciated members of the cast and crew of ‘Dwindle’ as he dedicated it to his fans for their unwavering support over the years.

He also acknowledged his manager, Olufemi Oguntamu, popularly known as Penzaar, for the continuous drive to do things better and differently at every given time.

Broda Shaggi, who started as a skits maker a few years ago continues to explore graciously other areas of creativity.