Kwara Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, said his administration has reduced malaria prevalence to below national average by injecting more than N150m into the State Malaria Elimination Programme.

He said this has boosted the ‘Malaria Free Kwara initiatives’ and elevated the State’s status in the National Malaria Elimination Programme.

The Governor spoke at a book distribution to commemorate the World Malaria Day 2022 organised by his wife, Olufolake, in Ilorin, the state capital.

AbdulRazaq said prioritised investment in the health and environment sector in the State has yielded a 7% drop in malaria prevalence which is below the national average of 23%, according to the World Malaria Report 2021.

Represented by his Deputy, Kayode Alabi, the Governor said the State is getting closer to eliminating malaria with the strategic contributions by the First Lady to disseminate the highly informative and educative book, End Malaria.

He congratulated the author, Funmilayo Braithwaite, members of the Ajike People Support Centre and collaborators in the fight against malaria for the shared vision of ending malaria and aligning with the government’s agenda of building a better Kwara.

Kwara First Lady, Ambassador (Dr) Mrs Olufolake AbdulRazaq, commended the commitment of the State Government to eradicating malaria as a public health concern in the State through the launch of Malaria Free Kwara Initiative.

She called on critical stakeholders to work closely with development partners towards the elimination of the disease as they contribute to the achievements of other Sustainable Development Goals.

The author thanked the Kwara State Government for appreciating and identifying with her work in the fight against Malaria.