By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Bisi Akande, former interim chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that South-West leaders are united and resolved to produce Nigeria’s next president.

Akande stated this in a meeting with South-West leaders and presidential hopefuls in Lagos.

Those who are present include: the national leaders of the All Progressive Congress, APC, Vice president Yemi Osinbajo, Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives; Babatunde Fashola, minister of works and housing; Segun Osoba, former governor of Ogun, as well as APC governors from the south-west region are present at the meeting.