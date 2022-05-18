By Gabriel Enogholase

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has said his administration was revolutionising the healthcare sector, pursuing a holistic decentralisation of the system and upgrading primary healthcare centres, equipping them with worlds class equipment and manpower to guarantee the delivery of efficient, affordable and quality healthcare services to Edo people.

Obaseki disclosed this at an appreciation dinner in Benin City for homes-based medical doctors, scientists and medical and nonmedical volunteers, who participated in the just concluded free medical outreach, organised in partnership with the Association of Nigeria Physicians in the Americas, ANPA.

During the medical mission, the medical professionals offered free specialised healthcare services to the people of Edo State with over 5,000 Edo residents benefitting from the free surgical intervention and treatments for heart, kidney, eye and other ailments.

The governor, who said the COVID-19 outbreak exposed the weaknesses in global health systems, said his government was focused on fixing the healthcare system in Edo State, ensuring sustained investment to rebuild the sector

He said: “We have started a revolution in our healthcare system. We are working tirelessly to ensure that you will wake up one day and see our healthcare system becoming second to none in Nigeria.

“Healthcare is not about fancy hospitals or sophisticated equipment but about the health personnel. It’s about the quality of the training and professionalism of those who administer healthcare services to the people. These are all we got from our brothers in the Diaspora during the free medical outreach.”

Reiterating the need for improved collaboration between private organisations and local, state and federal governments, Obaseki said: “Collaboration between doctors here and their colleagues abroad, as well as clinical and nonclinical medical personnel, has led to the success recorded during the medical mission.”

Co-Chairman of the Local Organising Committee, LOC, and Chief Medical Director, CMD, at Edo Specialist Hospital, Dr. Sunday Adeoye, said: “150 surgical interventions occurred at Edo Specialist Hospital, ESH; 180 at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital, UBTH; nine VVF surgeries, 2500 free medicated eyeglasses were given.”

EDHIS were there to ensure continuous treatment for the indigent people who can’t afford healthcare.”