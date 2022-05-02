We'll place premium on conducive environment, Delta varsity VC assures students teaching

By Ochuko Akuopha

Ughelli—VICE-CHANCELLOR of the newly established Delta State University of Science and Technology, Ozoro, Prof. Jacob Oboreh, has assured pioneer students of the institution that the university would continue to place premium on conducive environment needed to undertake teaching and research activities.



Speaking during the maiden matriculation ceremony of the institution, Oboreh stated that qualified lecturers had been recruited in all the 45 programmes approved by NUC for the university, noting that “The university is set to compete favourably with any university in terms of teaching and research.”



He however, warned that the management of the institution had zero tolerance for cultism, dreadlocks and indecent dressing, cautioning the students against examination malpractice, sexual harassment and other forms of misconduct.

READ ALSO:



“The management and staff of the university are fully committed to the welfare of students. We shall continue to maintain high standards of discipline and commitment to excellence,”

he said. He thanked Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his commitment towards the speedy development of the school.



According to Oboreh, “Our vision is to maintain the status quo in technology and produce bright minds prepared for the generation of technological innovations.



“Our focus therefore, is to provide excellent hands -on- skills training of students and improve our capacity to create ground breaking research directed towards solving the socio -economic developmental problems of our society, Nigeria and the world at large.”



Recalling that he was the Rector of the defunct Delta State Polytechnic, Ozoro, from 2012 to 2017, a period that saw great transformation of the institution: “Little did l know l was laying a foundation for a university, and l am here again as the Vice Chancellor to continue the developmental works that l started years ago.



“I will not fail to mention the foremost Governor of Delta State, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa for finding me fit for appointment as pioneer Vice-Chancellor of the university. To him, I say a big thank you.”