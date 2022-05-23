Some of the seized okada.

LAGOS—THE Lagos State Arewa Community, LASACOMM, yesterday, directed its members to comply with the provisions of the laws of Lagos State, particularly the recent ban on activities of commercial motorcyclists, popularly called Okada.

A communiqué by its Secretary General, Musa Saleh, said: “The restriction of Commercial Motorcycle (Okada) operators in some Local Governments in Lagos State is not a new law. It has been in existence for over 10 years. We resolved unanimously that all our members must comply with the provisions of the laws of Lagos State.

“We are law abiding and we will always continue to intimate on all our members to continue to be law abiding and operate only within the ambits of the law.

“We support all measures taken by the Lagos State Government in its efforts towards protecting lives and prosperity of all residents.

“We condemn in totality the activities of all criminal elements, who are mostly foreigners from Niger Republic, Chad, Cameroon and other neighbouring countries, who have infiltrated the ranks of those genuine riders and thereby perpetrating all forms of crime in Lagos State and constitute serious threats to lives and property of residents.

“We are calling on the Security Agencies to identify and arrest all those criminal elements masquerading as Okada riders.

“We are also tasking the Nigeria Immigration Service to step up its actions along the border lines in checking the influx of those foreign elements coming into the country without genuine intention.

“We are in total commitment and support to the administrative policies of the Lagos State Government getting rid of all security threats, promoting peace and tranquility, safeguarding lives and property of Lagos and the massive provision and development of infrastructure facilities for all Lagosians.

“We are calling on all well meaning Arewa Community members to comply with our common resolve and avoid the Local Governments of Apapa, Surulere, Lagos Island, Lagos Mainland, Etiosa and Ikeja.

“We will work with the state government and the association of Arewa Okada Riders towards the implementation of extant rules and documentation of all riders in all Local Governments of Lagos State.

“We must have adequate data on everyone. We call on the Lagos State Government to be vigilant and take proper punitive measures on bad eggs within the security agencies.”