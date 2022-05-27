•Fikayo Ogundairo

By Moses Nosike

Webcoupers Consulting, a leading technology and marketing agency in Nigeria, has announced the appointment of Fikayo Ogundairo to the role of Chief Executive Officer. With over 17 years experience in the industry, Fikayo recently transitioned into this position from his previous role as Director, Brand Management and Strategy at X3M Ideas.

At Webcoupers, he will be responsible for its expansion into a full-scale integrated marketing communications agency, bringing the best of both worlds to service current and new clients, developing strategies and building products that will help businesses grow and make people’s lives better by helping them unlock new levels of growth and value.

As a proficient business leader with significant understanding of integrated marketing communications business and more, Fikayo has cultivated experience with helping brands succeed in extremely competitive markets.

Speaking on the appointment, Peter Ajegbogoun, Non-Executive Director, Webcoupers Consulting said, “We are excited to have Fikayo join us at Webcoupers. Having known him within the industry for years, it was a great pleasure having him come on board, bringing his wealth of experience. We look forward with bated breath to where he would take the team.”

On his new appointment, Fikayo Ogundairo said, “My move to Webcoupers was inevitable as I was sold on what the organization is trying to achieve.. More importantly, I saw a huge potential for expansion. Having cultivated my experience in top rated agencies through the years, and planning ‘what next?’, Webcoupers stood out for me, as an agency with a vibrant and dynamic team, equipped with the right tools to drive innovation and meaningful impact.

As a firm believer in the collective strength of like-minded people, healthy business relationships and passion for excellence, this was something that resonated with me. I’m excited to join the team and I’m looking forward to more amazing work to come.”

Fikayo is an alumnus of Business School Netherlands, a full member of the prestigious Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON) and has been practicing for over 17 years. His work within the IMC industry and beyond have received several Nigerian and International accolades. Over the years, he has worked on brands like Heineken, Gulder, Star, Tiger Beer, Glo, LaCasera, DStv, Pernod Ricard, BAT, BetMojo, Peak Milk, LASG, INEC, GX Foods, FCMB, Stanbic IBTC Bank, VItafoam, UACN, DUFIL, Stallion Motors to mention a few.

Webcoupers Consulting is a technology and integrated marketing communication consultancy that has been in operation for over 9 years, focused on driving innovation and growth for forward thinking brands. Its work fundamentally changes the way businesses and industries operate, creating measurable value for our clients, end users and community. Over the last 7 years, Webcoupers has fulfilled its mission to grow businesses with locally relevant solutions. Since then, it has managed over 50+ clients and projects in Nigeria, delivered successful campaigns, built digital products and grown its revenue.