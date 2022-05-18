Fast rising music act, Life Etim Wealth MacLeod, better known as Wealth Asuquo is relentlessly working towards becoming one of the most recognized female Afrobeats superstars in the coming months. She gained traction with the release of her songs “Jo”, “One Day”, and the most recent titled “For You”.

Over the years, her stage name has evolved from Wealth Music to Li’ Wealth, and now Wealth Asuquo. Simultaneously, her aspirations have transformed into a much bigger brand. The ‘Jo’ crooner who cut her professional teeth performing at event centers like Crossroads at Eko Hotels and Radisson Blu on Victoria Island, now performs all over the country.

A native of Akwa Ibom state, the energetic performer, singer and songwriter has performed alongside Niniola and Oge Kimono. Wealth Asuquo is confident that though her name might not ring a bell yet, her music will surely take over the charts soon. She says “Soon, I will be on my Afrobeats throne.”