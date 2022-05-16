.

By Miftaudeen Raji

Against the backdrop of current Nigeria’s electoral process and claims of marginalization, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has said that Nigeria needs to develop a home-grown democracy for all the regions in the country to work together as a united nation.

The national president of CAN, Dr Samson Ayokunle, while speaking on The Morning Show on Arise TV, Monday, said Nigeria needs to adopt a democracy that will address the country’s complexities as a plural society.

He said, “It shouldn’t be only me that is saying that. Any right-thinking Nigerian should say what I’m saying. There’s a lot of tension presently which we didn’t have in 1993 when Moshood Abiola and Babagana Kingibe.

“There is tension and agitation on marginalization. Some regions are dominating power while others are left out. If we want to do pilgrimage together as a united nation, we need to develop a home-grown democracy. A homegrown democracy is a democracy that will give everybody the sense of belonging about Project Nigeria,” he said.

The cleric added, “This is a plural society, plural in the sense that I don’t know whether there’s another country where we have about 500 ethnic groups and languages. This is a complexity that will also require that we think again that blanket democracy from the West may not help.

“We need to develop a home-grown democracy, a contextualized democracy, a democracy that will be able to handle our complexities effectively and manage those complexities effectively. One of them is to make sure that we bring in those people that have been crying for marginalization because we need them. We shouldn’t say that’s not part of our constitution.”

Vanguard recalls that the CAN President had said nobody should field either a Muslim-Muslim or a Christian-Christian ticket in 2023 and that no attempts should be made by any region to monopolize the presidency of Nigeria.

