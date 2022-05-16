John Alechenu, Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the Forum of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Vice Chairmen, has harped on the need to rally Nigerians of all walks of life in the quest to take over the governance of the country from the All Progressives Congress, APC.

The forum stated this yesterday ai it’s maiden meeting in Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

Made up of representatives from the 109 Senatorial District s and the FCT, the Hon. Azua Ashongo-led forum, in a communique issued at the end of its meeting, also harped on the need for the party to remain united and eschew divisive tendencies as the nation inches closer to the 2023 polls.

The communique read in part: “”Beyond members of our party, we a s a forum must work assiduously to mobilize Nigerians as a whole and pass the message of the rescue agenda to them in the hope that they will join hands with us to end the misrule of the APC-led federal government which has become bitter pills given to every Nigerian.

“The mission of the forum, like any other in the PDP is to be united in our determination to take back our nation through every legitimate means possible, from the All Progressives Congress, APC that has systematically destroyed all we built in the first 16 years of our leadership after the return to civil rule in 1999.

“That as Zonal Chairmen in the 109 Senatorial Districts and the Federal Capital Territory, we must carry everybody along and approach all issues relating to our party with courage, commitment, sincerity, discipline as well as examples and eschew unnecessary biases capable of destroying our great Party.

“That we must work as a team with the state leadership of the party in our various states especially, the party chairmen in local governments under our watch as they constitute very critical stakeholders in the rescue agenda of our party for the 2023 elections and beyond. We must, therefore, collectively integrate them in the running of the party for a more cohesive and fruitful election outcome.

“That we must use the opportunity of this forum as a stepping stone to national prominence in the interest of our great party and will continue to meet even at the expiration of our tenure.”

The communique also read, “the executive committee of the forum led by Hon. Azua Ashongo as Chairman, Hon Amah Abraham, Secretary and Hon. Laisis Taiwo Akinlabi as Publicity Secretary will direct the affairs of the forum going forward.”