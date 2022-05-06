…as constituents purchase, present APC nomination form to him

By Levinus Nwabughiogu-Abuja

A member of House of Representatives, Hon. Chike Okafor has expressed confidence in the people of his constituency to return him to the parliament through their vote in 2023 general elections.

Speaking at a meeting with his a score of his constituents and leaders from Okigwe zone who presented him with the nomination form of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC in his office in Abuja on Thursday, Okafor who represents Mbano/Ihette Uboma/Obowo Federal Constituency of Imo State said that given the support of the people, they will be part of the 10th National Assembly to be inaugurated in June next year.

Notable amongst the people were youth who were beneficiaries of the lawmaker’s empowerment scheme and employment opportunities in some public agencies.

Recalling that his political journey began when he was appointed a Commissioner of Finance in the State in 2011 by the then Governor Rochas Okorocha, Okafor said that his strength was in the people.

The lawmaker said he used his contacts as a Commissioner for the benefit of his people, noting that it was what propelled the people to ask him to contest for the national assembly seat.

He said “My journey started with my appointment as a Commissioner and cabinet member by the then governor of Imo State. I became Commissioner for Finance and held the position almost throughout his first tenure and all of you here, my brothers and sisters will bear testimony that all I did within that period was to use the goodwill and contacts of that office to see how much I can impact the lives of our people because my mantra was and still remains the reason for holding political office either elective or appointive is to bring development to your immediate constituency.

“And that gave impetus to the call by you that I should go to the House of Representatives in 2015 with massive support by you.

“Even when opposition from the two major opposition parties in Imo, notably, APGA and PDP candidates came from a sister local government area, that is Ihette Uboma, we still in that local government and we won the election and I came to national assembly precisely, on June 9, when the 8th Assembly was inuagurated. I didn’t have to come that time I came to begin to know or understand the nuances of legislation and representation generally. May be because of my academic background.

“Right in the chamber on that day, Okigwe South was heard. I was the second person that spoke, seconding the nomination of Yakubu Dogara who later became the Speaker and I later became the Chairman, House Committee on Health Services. I don’t want to bore you with my scorecard. You are here giving testimonies to what we were able to do and still doing. And that propelled you to say go back again in 2019. But because of my late return, I didn’t get any Committee chairmanship or deputy chairmanship. So, suffice it to say that in this 9th assembly, one is struggling but I remain grateful to God. There were people who also fought for their mandate and didn’t get it back. By the mercy of God, I got mine back. That’s why it is symbolic that this ceremony is hiding right inside the office of Okigwe South federal constituency in national assembly. To God be the glory.

“Today, I am very happy that my brothers and sisters by the grace of God I had the opportunity of helping them with employment here and there. So, when they reached me a few days ago and say this is what they are thinking, including Ihette Uboma youths who also on their own mobilized resources and sent across and in the last couple of days, then young men and women came here and started looking for resources. They put the resources together and what is more encouraging is that they said we are going to raise money even if we have to borrow to make that the campaigns will be funded and the elections will be won. So, I want to thank you. We will lead the campaign of APC in Okigwe zone and we will do what we have to do. We will bring the victory and God will crown our efforts.

“I want to tell you that the game in the national assembly is not the game of first timers. I will tell and assure you that we have a governor who is highly pragmatic, forceful and connected in the annals of politics in this country. Whatever position that will come to the south east in the 10th assembly, Chike Okafor, I am rightly positioned and equipped, rightly ready to go for it, not for my own good but for the good of the people of Okigwe zone and Imo State in general. But we have to do the first things first. We have cross the hurdles of primaries, secure the ticket and then face the general election. I won’t bother who the opposition will present but I have confidence in the strength and ability of the people that are here and the others ones that are not here. So, I want to thank you for coming. This journey to the 10th assembly that has started today, I have accepted it and I am gonna run with you with God on our side and the backing of our people, the support of our party, the governor and government of Imo State, I am confident that we will be a part of the 10th assembly that will be inuagurated by the new president that we don’t know, come June 2023. To God the glory”.

Speaking with journalists, the coordinator of the beneficiaries of Okafor’s kind gesture, Egbukwele Emmanuel said they were over 180 who contributed some token help obtain the form for the lawmaker.

“Today, May 5th is the day that we, the people that Hon. Chike John Okafor gave employment to in different areas. We gathered money together and said that what he has done in our lives will not go in vain. Especially myself I never believed that where he placed me today, that I will be there under my own agency.

And in my own agency we are 26 in number that he posted, this my brother in their own side, they are 32 in number in total we are 182 in different agencies and parastatals, NDA, NHIS, primary health, civil defense, immigration, paramilitary, banking sector, customs and excise, medical line in total we are over 180 and we have a platform for him.

“So, we gathered together and contributed little token that made up the amount we are able to purchase the nomination form. And good enough is that everyone of us contributed little token.

“There is something that he used to say that his priority is to raise men and empower them.

“We have a platform and we named the group ‘Honorable John Chike Children’, comprising of men and women that he has affected their lives. And I believe before this quarter is ended we will be up to 200 persons. So, we are praying that as he is returns to third term. God will be with him, no evil shall ever reach him and he will always be there for us in Jesus Name”, he said.