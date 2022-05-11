Charlotte Essiet, a Mechanical Engineer is the Director, Corporate and Regulatory Affairs (Government) Relations at AOS Orwell Limited, an oil servicing firm. A professional with a successful track record for taking on cross-functional leadership roles in global conglomerates like Baker Hughes, Halliburton and a few others, she has over 16 years’ experience in the Oil and Gas Industry spanning Business Strategy, Project and Process Management, Supply Chain Management and Business Consultancy and Analysis.

Charlotte is also the Executive Secretary, Women in Energy Network.

You worked in a government regulatory role on Nigerian Content. How far have we got in the quest for Nigerian Content and what should we be doing differently?



I think we have done well as an industry. If we look at the statistics and value that the NOGIC Act has brought to the industry, you will be extremely amazed how far we have gone. We had different executive secretaries of the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board and I think every executive secretary has been able to push and move the industry to where they are. So, I am extremely excited to see how far we have gone and because a few times when you seat back and now see how a lot more Nigerians are attempting to play and are also playing and owning their space in land and offshore and some actually in deep waters. So In 12 years, we have moved very well and exceptionally.

This is kudos to the present executive secretary who is a strong advocate of Nigeria content and he is not a push over. The good thing is having somebody who is a solution to taking you into the next level.

Women appear now to be more inclined to form and join professional and business groups. This is becoming very popular. Is it a fall out of being repressed for so long?



I know that females are professionals and are in that space because they have owned that space. They have created a table for themselves or have brought a stool to the other table.

When you have different female groups formed like that of the Women In Energy Network which we founded in 2020, it was basically to have a group that has a voice and advocacy for Women in the energy sector as well as having the understanding of how we want to close the energy gap. At the same time, understanding that power, electricity, energy is going to take Africa out of poverty which is one of the SDG 7 goals.



With such groups of same minded females, it’s easy to push and have a voice and you are beginning to be heard. Gone are the days when we had little female representation in different sectors. It is a very good initiative because we need to come together to be able to form one voice. As an old adage says, a bunch of broom is not quick to break like a stick standing alone.

Nigerians are always saying government has no business doing business. Should the Nigerian government hands off the energy sector?



I would say it is the government’s business to regulate just like we say its government business to govern. It becomes a concern when the government want to handle everything 100%. This is obviously for democratic countries. There is no continuity because of different parties coming into power. The idea that you are privatizing 60%, you will see value because somebody is answerable to you.



For example, power sector, we knew what happened to the old NEPA which transited to PHCN and now we have discos generating power and now you pay for value. If you want 100% electricity, it is doable.



I am one of those who think government is fantastic with regulation but privatize as much as you can so we can move as much as possible. Privatize health, get investors in to take over hospitals and can still keep the public health centers. Doing this will move the health sector speedily; same goes to education, it’s better to pay and get value.

An inordinate percentage of women head CSR departments. What is responsible for this, or is it that women are better in handling the position?



It is more of generic conversation. I have seen males who have headed corporate communication branding and did extremely well. It is not a gender role but I think it is more of who the company gets as the ideal candidate. If you have a lot females in that role and they are doing exceptionally well. We also have female engineers who are doing very well.



Some company these days make it a must to have a certain percentage of females, which can also be a factor but I wouldn’t be part of the people who say communication or corporate affairs are just for females.

Girls are trained differently from women and socialized in a way that limits their scope in taking on big business. How can this be changed?



To me, I would say, catch them young, have policies that is targeted to making sure that the girl child handles technical roles. First step is to make sure you have a lot of them in primary schools that are interested in science; mathematics, technology. Then streamline into secondary school and have model that they can see, advocacies that they can see and then nurture that growth that pushes them to do STEM; building a pipeline of females in STEM.

By the time they get to the university, they are already crafted and from the university, they come out as graduates of technology, sciences and engineering. It’s a value chain where they also have jobs, nurtured and useful. So there has to be a deliberate attempt. If not, there will be a lot of females that love sciences or STEM courses and a few things in life would come that will hit her or discourage her, and she drops it.



There are cases of females in STEM who got admitted and when they are married, they drop STEM because they couldn’t cope and then, change to less stressful courses. If you have a system in place, she wouldn’t end up like that. Japan, India has made a major deliberate attempt on making sure they were pulling out lots of IT girls. In America today, the top IT companies has their CEOs as Indians. There was a deliberate attempt in that country to produce IT gurus. They gave scholarship, loans and everything because they know what they want. The same thing with Medicine, you have a lot of Indians who are medical doctors, surgeons because there is a deliberate attempt for STEM. You can’t have anything if you don’t deliberately go after it.



Sometimes, examination is not the true proof of one’s potential but if there have been deliberate attempt from the primary school and you have a data base, you can see the track record of a student even if she now does JAMB and her cut off is low, you can tell that something was wrong; psychological problem from home etc. and at times exam fret may cause it. So, there has to be a deliberate attempt especially for the girl child.

How did you get in here? How did you make the transition?

I started up my career as a pipeline engineer in the Niger Delta. I then moved from the technical part of engineering to understand the sales of engineering and I ran to school in Manchester to do Engineering Business management in order to understand the sales part.

I went into Halliburton as account manager for pipeline and process services and then transitioned into working for the entire group as an account manager. Just then was when we were going to have the NOGIC Act. I got to do the same role and they kept adding more roles.

There I negotiated with government on behalf of the company and also added the role of community relations where had to work with the host community of the client. I was moved to the London office where I was doing strategy for Europe and Africa.

It was a tough one. I continued and I learnt. Another opportunity came that I was moved to Dubai where I did Regional Business development for all of Africa and Business Analyst. So apart from technical sales, I also understand how the business ecosystem works.



So while doing that, I wanted to know how it is to brand and market yourself. I ran out to Stanford to do Strategic Marketing Management. You can be a sale guru but if you don’t understand the perception of how people perceive your product, you haven’t started because that would be your strategy to sell. I came back and continued my role in Dubai.

Then I was called back when the company was having issues with the government here in Nigeria. Then AOS came on board and invited me to work for the company saying they searched the market and said there are few of us and they decided I should be the one to work with them. This is a brand new department which I started and that has been my journey. Mechanical engineering.

We have been hearing that oil is going to run out. What is your take on this?

I don’t know about oil running out. I just know that the big deal now is energy transition. Why it has become the big deal is because people wanted to have cleaner air and atmosphere which it is basically getting rid of your source of fuel rich which is generally called dirty oil.

I’m of that school of thought that every country will have their table of how to transit. If Europe is already running, Africa is basically going to start crawling because we have abundant of hydro carbon here. In that hydro Carbon mix, we have oil and gas and a few countries have a higher potential to be a gas country and not an oil country.

I’m one of those who will say, take your hydro carbons. Nigeria have a lot of gas and developing infrastructure, strategies, policies which is between the government, investors to seat back and have a table that take us to that transition.

We are not going to run. Don’t also forget that we have SDG7 which has to deal with eliminating poverty in Africa and we can only do that with power and energy. Every continent has their peculiar concern. Our concern in Nigeria is poverty. So while we like the conversation going on, Africa must begin to adopt a table that will take us out of poverty. That will be from Oil, electricity and that will be power.



As we have these conversations and start to act, then we can know that this is the gas that will take us three steps. Until we start to have the tables and conversations around the key stakeholders, then we are just playing a game of oil producing is going to go out. It is not going to go.

You are talking about privatizing and at the same time you are talking about poverty. How does the two co-relate?



What I was saying was that you can use power, energy to eliminate poverty. Energy can be renewable. It can be gas and it can be oil but we must faction which is adaptable to our peculiar needs. So, the young woman in Borno might not have electricity but will have solar.

Even in Lagos, not many of the residence have 24/7 electricity. If we do, it’s out of premium. Even with 24 hours, the grid has dropped three times. A lot of us have put up different solar panel in our homes. So, we are generating power.

The good thing about solar is that during the day the light from solar get in to the battery and it start to work in the night.



A woman that does not have power in the north can have the solar lantern and she can use that to read, fry her Akara and sells, leaves it again under the Sun. So we are talking about alternative power at the same time. We need energy to get rid of poverty in Africa.

How do you unwind with your busy schedule?

I don’t set out a time. I have a fantastic support system. Every holiday, we try to do something with it. Last Easter, we went to Ikangosi, Erin-Ijesha waterfall and then had private dinner with Ooni of Ife. Every opportunity I have, I try to maximize to take up some air. It has to be deliberate.

Young ladies that want to look up to people like you. How do you bring them up?

Once you want a mentor or a coach, it has to be about what you want for yourself. I have people who call up to me for mentorship. The first criterion is that such a person should have at least a master degree; that way, it is also easy for me because we are supposed to be learning from each other.

It would be difficult if you don’t have any of that because it will be draining but at the same time, we will not knock everybody off. We will now start to push you to begin to think that way and have this kind of narrative because the idea is once you are looking out for a role model, that same role model has different thing he or she is doing and so you don’t want to be a hindrance. You want to add value everywhere. So you have to also bring something to the table.



Every mentor or coach learnt from their mentee. That is the truth. There must be something. It might just be in the way you style your hair that I like and I learn from you, then you too may want to learn how I came into engineering and I tell you how I came about it. It might be your skin that I like and you explained to me how you mix your shea butter to make your cream or something like that, so we are transferring knowledge.

There are conversations that you don’t know we get from each other which are the role of mentorship. I always say what do you bring to the table? What is your added advantage because I also have mentors? Every leader must have a mentor who will help you to cross some hurdles. I also have male mentors too. It’s give and take.