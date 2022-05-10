By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has said that it cannot stop former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, from moving to another political party, noting that defection of politicians has since become a cultural norm in the Nigerian political space.

According to a statement by the ACF’s Information and Protocol, Shuaibu Lili on Tuesday, whatever is said of Jonathan’s defection is not different from any other Nigerian.

“Nigerians know what former President Goodluck Jonathan was. Therefore, the ACF cannot stop him from moving from one party to another.

“This is not a new thing amongst politicians and he has a right to make his choice.

“After all, the ACF is not a political party, but a regional socio-political and economic consultative forum to everyone within the northern geographical zone.

“The zone has all memberships of the available political parties, in Nigeria,” Lili said.

Vanguard notes that although the news of his defection just became publicly profound, there had been speculations that Jonathan would defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, to contest the 2023 presidential election on the Party’s platform.

It will be recalled that Jonathan had swiftly rejected the presidential nomination form bought for him by a northern group, who claimed that they are supporting Jonathan’s presidency because he’s been the only Nigerian President, who has been most magnanimous to their community since 1999.

Meanwhile, controversies have also trailed the purchase of nomination form of the APC on behalf of the former President.

In the wake of the controversies, Jonathan had officially met with the National Chairman of the ruling party, Senator Abdullai Adamu in Abuja.

