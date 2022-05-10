The Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), has advised members of the public to disregard a fake recruitment advertisement being circulated on social media and other platforms.

CAC’s Head of Media Unit, Mr Rasheed Mahe, gave the advice in a statement on Tuesday, in Abuja.

According to Mahe, the Commission is currently not carrying out any recruitment exercise.

He described the report as false, misleading, and aimed at defrauding unsuspecting members of the public.

He said the Commission would communicate to the public, through the proper channels, when it began any such exercise.

“We wish to categorically state that the online recruitment information is false in its entirety as the Commission is currently not carrying out any recruitment.

“As a responsible government agency, we wish to assure the public that proper channels of communication shall be adopted whenever such an exercise is being carried out by the commission

“We therefore, advise the members of the public to disregard the news, and also be wary of fake online recruitment vendors, who are desperately hunting for victims to defraud,” he said.