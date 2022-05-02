By Paul Olayemi

Leaders of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Delta Central Senatorial district of Delta State has assured, frontline aspirant for the Delta Central Senatorial District under the platform of the APC, and the Guinness book of Record Chartered Accountant, Chief Ede Dafinone, of their support as he begins his race to represent Delta Central in the Senate.

The excos who gave the assurance when Chief Ede Dafinone, paid the Delta Central APC, Exco a consultative visit at Sapele in Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State, today also said they have agreed that the chartered accountant should represent the party at the Senatorial district.

“We, at the Central have decided that we must deliver our Governorship candidate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege and all our candidates in Delta State. We are happy seeing you and you have recognized us. During your presentation you didn’t say you want to step in your fathers shoes but said you want to improve on the achievements of the deputy Senate President, we will support you for that” Chief Paulinus Akpeki, the Chairman who spoke on behalf of other leaders said.

“You said you want to partner with us, you must have a listening ear but when you get there, don’t forget the people who stood by you. We have agreed for you to go, don’t fail them, don’t disappoint the people of Delta Central because the Urhobo people are crying for help” the seasoned Politician advised, with others applauding his speech.

Earlier, Ede told the excos that he was in the race to improve on the outstanding job the Deputy Senate President, Barr Ovie Omo-Agege has done at the Senate, adding that he need their support and advice for a successful mission.

“I present myself as someone qualified to run, represent and most importantly somebody qualified to defeat the PDP.

“I am asking for your support to win the Senate position, and to also deliver the position of the Governor of Delta State to Senator Ovie Omo-Agege. What the senator has done in seven years is outstanding. Very few senator can boost of what he has done, whether past senator president or Deputy Senate President.

“A governor can do a thousand times what the senator can do for us. I asked for your support actualizing my own vision” he said, adding that as a Senator, he can only develop some part of the State while Omo Agege as a governor can develop the whole Delta

“At the Sapele and Ethiope West APC Excos consultation visits, the LG leaders also promised to support Chief Dafinone insisting that the project to deliver the state Governorship aspirant, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, Delta Central Senatorial aspirant, Chief Ede Dafinone and other contestants under the All Progressive Congress is a task that must be achieved.

“You are our own, so we must support you. Your project is our project that is why we are saying we are solidly behind you” Friday Erubasa, the chairman of APC, Sapele Chapter assured him, while in Ethiope West, the party LG exco promised to deliver Chief Ede Dafinone at the primaries and the election proper, at the same time seeking for security when the need arises.