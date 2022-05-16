By Gabriel Ewepu – Abuja

The Federal Ministry of Water Resources, weekend, charged staff on value addition to service delivery in the sector following the vastness use of water resources and also in generating revenue for the country.

According to a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Press and Public Relations Unit, in the Ministry, Funmi Imuentiyan, the charge was given by the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry, Didi Walson-Jack, at the opening of a Five–day Ministerial Performance Management System Retreat organized for the Permanent Secretary, Directors, Managing Directors/CEOs, Executive Directors and Directors of Administration of River Basin Development Authorities (RBDAs) and Agencies of the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, which was held from Monday 9th to Friday 13th May 2022 in Lagos.

Read Also:

Why we’re insisting on passage of Water Resources bill – FG

CAPPA, AUPCTRE, others meet on Water Resources Bill

FCTA vows to demolish estates, structures obstructing waterways

Walson-Jack pointed that Institutionalizing Performance Management System’ (PMS) is one of the key building blocks for repositioning the Federal Public Service.

She further stated that the new Performance Management System is anchored on the principles of accountability, transparency, equity, and ownership and when fully operational would ensure that national development goals are achieved.

She said: “Institutionalizing Performance Management System (PMS) is one of the key building blocks for repositioning the Federal Public Service.

“The Retreat presents a golden opportunity for participants to recalibrate towards adding value to their work to enable them serve the nation better.”

However, she said civil servants are to remain proactive and continue to put in place structures and mechanisms to ensure improved and seamless running of government business and overall enhanced performance.

She also charged participants to ensure that the objectives and outcomes of the Retreat are cascaded to all officers under them.

Earlier, In an address of welcome, Director, Human Resource, Federal Ministry of Water Resources, Jummai Idakwo, noted that PMS contributes to the effective management of individuals and teams in order to achieve high levels of organizational performance.

Vanguard News Nigeria