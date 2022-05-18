By Chioma Obinna

West African Seasoning Company Limited, WASCO, an affiliate of a global food giant, AJINOMOTO and makers of Ajinomoto Umami food seasoning, has changed its name to Ajinomoto Foods Nigeria Limited to reposition and strengthen its brand awareness.

WASCO’s Managing Director, Mr. Niki Junichi, in a press statement said the change would contribute on making the company stronger in Nigeria and accelerate its business for a brighter future.Junichi assured that Ajinomoto Foods Nigeria Limited will continually and significantly contribute to promotion of good health and good culinary practice for healthy living of all families through the provision of nutritional seasoning products and other products of high quality to consumers.

“I would like to inform you all that West African Seasoning Company Limited has changed its name to AJjinomoto Foods Nigeria Limited.

“I truly believe the change will contribute on making our company stronger in Nigeria.

“There are two aspects of the purpose of changing our company’s name to a one including “Ajinomoto.

“One is to strengthen the brand awareness among consumers which is widely known in Nigeria by using the same brand name in our company’s name.

According to him, every time the company’s name is exposed, it shall indirectly boost the name awareness of the brand.

“Second is for all stakeholders of our company including customers, our employees, etc.

“Let us use this opportunity to accelerate our business for a brighter future.”

Junichi noted that based on its safety, Ajinomoto mami seasoning is consumed in over 130 countries, adding that the usage of Monosodium Glutamate was to enhance taste and also increase deliciousness of food.

The company commenced sales/marketing of AJI-NO-MOTO Umami seasoning products in Nigeria in 1991. With the need to satisfy its teeming consumers, the company spreads its sales & marketing functions to various branch offices nationwide. AJI-NO-MOTO has been selling for over 100 years and now sells in more than one hundred countries and regions including Japan, USA, France, Russia, Mexico, China, Belgium, Brazil, Indonesia, Vietnam, Egypt, Cote d’Ivoire, among others.