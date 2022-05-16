…As PDP chairman assures level playing ground for aspirants

Ahead of the party primaries schelduled to commence on Wednesday with the State House of Assembly, Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Warri North Local Government Area, Dr. Isaac Wilkie has assured all aspirants vying for various positions in the forthcoming party parimaries of a level playing ground for all.

The Warri North PDP chair made this known in Koko, headquaters of Warri North LGA, during an enlarged meeting with security agencies, party faithful, all four aspirants vying for the State House of Assembly positions during a peace pact meeting held in the council headquaters

Dr wilkie said: “PDP is an large political family and the largest political party in Africa. Such party we not be involved in manipulating electorial process like other political parties are doing, rather we will ensure there is free and fair primaries.

“We have a national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu with a good political anteceedent, who will not want to be involved in anything that will give the party a bad image. Rather, he will ensure a system that will be generally accepted by all irrespective of party affiliations.

“The PDP is known for its transparency and a pacesetter political party in Nigeria’s democracy hence, we must not fall short of the best.”

Wilkie, who also described the leadership qualities of the Delta State PDP chairman, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso said he is exceptional with excellent performance, his reign has brought victory for the party in the state in all elections conducted before now.

While also appreciating Governor. Ifeanyi Okowa for his “leadership style and development blue print of “Smart Agenda” which is presently given a new leased of life to all Deltans.”

The PDP leader, however, urged all aspirants tó accept the outcome of the primary election in good faith and work in unity with whoever emmerges as the party’s flag bearer to ensure total victory at the general elections in 2023.

He said all PDP members must be united to clinch the presidency and other positions in 2023 adding that Nigerians are fed up with the APC administration.

Expressing their sastifaction for the peace pact with the security agencies, the four Assembly aspirants thanked the Warri North Divisional Police Officer, The Nigeria Army 90 Amphbious Battalion, DSS, and the NSCDC for their concern in ensuring relative peace in the area.