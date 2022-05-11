Pic shows; The PDP contestant for the Warri South Constiturncy 2 seat in Delta state House of Assembly under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bar. Presley Okojie Esq, (Middle) flanked by his campaign team during a consultation visit in Warri recently.

A leading contender for the Warri South Constiturncy 2 seat in Delta state House of Assembly under the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Bar. Presley Okojie Esq, has assured of robust representation that would ensure restoration of Warri lost glory if voted by delegates in forthcoming party primaries.

Specifically, the aspirant who pleaded with the delegate from his constituency to support him to emerge as the party flag bearer during the consultation meeting held penultimate Tuesday, noted that one of his topmost priority was to bring back those amenities that made the city a bubbling commercial nerve centre of Delta state, inorder to attract investors.

He explained that for the area to bounce back to life, there must be an urgent desire to restore the street lights, security surveillance and the spirit of oneness among the various ethnic groups which the area had been known for over the years, adding that the desire to build a greater Warri must be hinged on those amenities that enhances living standards.

According to him; “It is no longer in doubts that Warri-South consistency 2 in Delta State had since been relegated interms of its relevance as the Oil and commercial city of Delta state but what had remained in doubt was the efforts made by the previous representative to re-establish the vanished glory of the Warri constituency 2 and environs.

“The Recurrent darkness the perennial darkness pervading most streets in Warri as most streetlights installed by the past and outgoing administration have gone bad and in need for urgent attention”.

“This dark situation has gradually welcomed in criminality, especially at dusk, as hoodlums now take the advantage to waylay and dispossess people of their possessions”.

“It is worrisome that activities emanating from the darkness have sent on extinction the beautiful nightlife in Warri and environs as residents, for fear of rampaging hoodlums, now take hurried cover as soon as dusk approaches”.

Continuing: “But the wounds inflicted on Warri by the erstwhile military misadventure exacerbated by youth insurgency had gone so bad manifesting in total shut down of the famed city as multinational oil companies, subsidiaries and local businesses relocated or collapsed”.

“This left Warri in desolate gloom. Till date, a metaphor of decay”.

“ I am not here to play politics. My task is very clear and simple. I’m not here to play ethnic politics between the Urhobos and the Itsekiris but to restore cleanliness and development to Warri consistency 2″.

“Let our people witness rebirth of urbanization and social reconstruction along side job creation. Vote the new Voice ( Urukpe) of Warri South constituency 2 , Vote Presley Okojie Esq”, the statement concluded.