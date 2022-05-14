By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A group, under the auspices of Coalition of Alimosho Liberation-Veterans, has asked the executives of the Lagos State chapter of All Progressives Party, APC, to adhere to earlier agreed equal representations of delegates in the forthcoming ward congresses in the state.

Members of the group made the demand when they staged a peaceful protest at the APC Secretariat, in Acme, Ogba.

The protesters mainly from Alimosho Federal Constituency, were led by Engr. Adebayo Akande stormed the party Secretariat in their large number.

According to the protesters, the demand became necessary following reliable source that the earlier agreement of 50-50 delegates arrangement at the forthcoming ward congresses would be jettison by the party chieftains and executives.

The aggrieved party at Lagos APC Secretariat, Acme, yesterday

Akande said, “We learned from reliable source that the earlier agreed arrangement is going to be changed before the party and wards congresses and the agreement is 50/50, 50 for us and 50 for Enilolobo camp, and we are here to tell the party leadership that the arrangement of 3, 2 is not acceptable by us.”

“In Alimosho, it was divided equally 50;50, we have three local governments, to be shared by both camps, including Enilolobo camp.

“Before today, our leadership was here two days ago to meet with the leadership of the party and the outcome of the meeting led to this protest.”

According to him, the aggrieved members were being pacified to maintain peace in the constituency pending intervention of relevant stakeholders.

Akande, therefore, called for the immediate intervention of the National Leader of APC and a presidential hopeful in the 2023 general polls, Bola Tinubu and the state Governor, Bababjide Sanwo-Olu to resolve the issues before it degenerated into avoidable crisis.

“We are using this medium to call on Asiwaju and Sanwo-Olu to help us to resolve these issues before the congress if not there won’t be any congress in Alimosho,” Akande warned.

The protesters were later attended to by some APC officials who promised to get back to them on due course after necessary consultations and steps must have been carried-out.