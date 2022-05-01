Says those complaining never went to their ward

Governor Udom Emmanuel has described Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) congresses held across Akwa Ibom State to elect three Ad-Hoc delegates as peaceful and satisfactory.

He said those complaining about the conduct of the exercise, may not have actually gone to their respective ward centers but chose to stay in their homes and make false allegations.

Governor Emmanuel made these known during an interview with Government House Correspondents on Saturday at Government House Uyo, shortly after participating in the ward congress at Awa Ward 1 in ONNA LGA.

Accordingly, the governor who said he was impressed by the coordination and organization of the party PDP, revealed that the performance witnessed at the congress, indicated positive days ahead of the party in the State and Country at large.

“Let me appreciate my party faithful, it is a wonderful party, a big umbrella, the only party that is entrenched up to the grassroot I don’t need to tell stories.

“All of you saw the congress, the turn out, the peaceful conduct and the excitement on the faces of the people.

“’I am impressed with PDP in Akwa Ibom today, I couldn’t have expected anything less from what I got today, they actually surpassed my own expectations.

I think this is a sign of good things that PDP is ready and willing to do much more at the state level and even at the national level because the demonstration of today’s election of the 3 man ad-hoc delegates congresses is a clear understanding of what lies ahead for us as a party’’, the Governor revealed.

The Chief Executive pointed out that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will continue to be the preferred party in the State, describing it as a religion the people have come to embrace.

“When I read some of these things in the social media, I wonder if some of those people are sitting in Akwa Ibom to write them.

“There will always be people who sit in their corners trying to spoil things that are good. But honestly I’m impressed with PDP”

He noted that based on the performance of the party over the years, the people have confidence in the party, over other parties in the state.

’’ I don’t know which party you are referring to Akwa Ibom is PDP, and PDP is Akwa Ibom, PDP is like a religion in Akwa Ibom so I don’t know the party you are referring to as far as I am concern I only know of PDP, so if you know of any other party well you can take it to another continent”, he added.