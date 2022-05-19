War College lauds local firm's commitment to military equipment production

Commandant of the College, Maj Gen Bamidele Alabi, his entourage and staff of WG Vowgas, during the visit.

ARMY War College Nigeria (AWCN) has urged WG Vowgas (WGV) Limited, a Nigerian engineering and procurement firm, to be undaunted by the emanating challenges as it delves into production of marine based military equipments.

Commandant of the College, Maj Gen Bamidele Alabi, expressed the encouragement when he led participants of the AWCN Course 6/2022 on a site visit to WGV operations base in Port Harcourt, Rivers state, on the tour theme “Harnessing Local Production Capacity to Enhance Defense”.

In the interaction following the visitors’ inspection of the equipment species in the company’s production line, Managing Director of WGV, Godwin Izomor, had told the military visitors that the venture was very challenging, especially for its cost intensiveness and the great deal of efforts it takes to gain returns on investments.

He said: “Research is very expensive. Very expensive. And when you spend money and can’t get it back, it can be a real hindrance, so discouraging.

“For three years now, we have been spending money and we’ve not been able to get it back, but we are being optimistic, being positive because this venture is driven by passion. Everything is not just about money.

“I want to sacrifice the much I can to make the difference, and in such a manner that even when I leave, there will be a legacy to sustain and improve on beyond my time.

“We must begin to change our mindset to be more sacrificial and leave a legacy, than everybody being desperate to get rich without wanting to make lawful efforts. We must encourage ourselves.”

Responding, the AWCN Commandant, Maj Gen Alabi told Izomor, “We are impressed by what we have seen. And your consideration for the protection of the personnel handling the equipment is very commendable.

“So you are doing a lot and I know that these initial challenges will be there, but with time you will surpass them.

“Since Defense has indicated interest to buy, when they are tested, when their results will come out and they are useful, they would call for more and you might even become a major platform for achieving such interests.”

He said the report and recommendations of the College may further help in strengthening Defense’s confidence in what the company is developing, urging MVG to even consider expanding beyond marine into land equipment.

Aside serving security needs, MGV engineering expertise, cutting across research and development, production, fabrications, procurement, commissioning and more, serves a wide clientele including the oil industry and other marine stakeholders.

