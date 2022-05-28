By Paul Olayemi

The All Progressive Congress, APC, ticket for the Udu, Ughelli Federal House of Representative in Delta State has been won by Pastor Francis Waive.

The incumbent House of rep member floored Mrs Obukomena Ibru-Mukoro, and Ogheneavona to be the party candidate for 2023 general elections.

The APC returining officer, Barr. Ambrose Egwunatun while declaring the result at Ovwian Police Station venue of the primary, said, Hon Waive scored 107 votes while Ibru and Mr. Ogheneavona polled 41 and and 3 votes, and 3 votes were voided.

Hon. Waive who was overwhelmed with the declaration of victory, while addressing newsmen, thanked APC delegates for giving him the massive support at the primary and making him the candidate to fly the party’s flag at next year’s general elections.

He also thanked officials of the All Progressive Congress, and Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, for conducting a free and fair primary.