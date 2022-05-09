By Elizabeth Adegbesan

An African proverb says “There are many colourful flowers on the path of life, but the prettiest have the sharpest thorns.”

This indicates the rigorous methods women undertake to trim their waist to that of an hourglass (figure-8)shape .

Hourglass shaped waist was an aesthetic ideal for female models and celebrities since the waist defines the fitness of whatever outfit she wears.

An example can be seen in some of the known Nigerian celebrities; Nollywood divas Rita Dominic and Bimbo Ademoye, reality TV stars, Ceec and Tacha, among others.

Progressively, the longing for an hourglass shaped waist crept into the hearts of top young and old female executives in the business space. And, so, it became the in-thing.

At first, to achieve figure -8, women used lace corsets- a tube-like undergarment that shrinks women’s waists.

This gave rise to the evolution of various trendy body hugging gowns and outfits which made many women with protruding bellies look fit.

As time and technology progressed, gymnasium and rib removal, also known as rib resection, gained popularity.

The development relegated the corsets and put them out of fashion. The gym not only helps women to trim but also to retain their trimmed waists permanently.

However, in recent time, women appear to be going back to the corsets and other forms of belly trimmers, abandoning the gym.

Economy & Lifestyle checks, show that the dwindling economy plays a major role.

Some of the women who spoke to us, confessed that an average Nigerian womanputs double if not tripple the efforts to keep her family going due to bad economy and therefore may have little or no time to visit the gym.

Fitness trainers and gym operators also confirmed low women patronage to their gyms.

According to Mr Emmanuel Zeus, a Fitness trainer and actor, “before now there used to be influx of mature women in gyms. They were keen on aerobics which is mostly effective on the cardiovascular region of the body.

“Presently the case is different. Younger women or mostly young school girls patronise us. These people, however do not pay as much as the older ones because of difference in economic power.

“Why there is low patronage from the advanced class is what I cannot specifically say. But, I suspect it has to do with changes in family engagements”he added.

Meanwhile, Mrs Mayowa Aderibigbe, a Fashion Designer, cited women’s indulgence in two or more businesses to meet the increasing high cost of living as a reason why women are dumping gyms for a more handy corset treatment.

She said: “Women, especially the post-pregnancy ones, don’t have time to visit the gym to trim their waist. This is due to the increasing high cost of living which has made many women indulge in two or more businesses leaving them with little or no time to meet up with the meal plan and other procedures recommended.”

So, most women resorted to use body wraps, fat burning tea or training corsets made from strong fabric or leather.

“Even some of my customers always want me to make corseted gowns. Others put on tights that flatten the tummy just for their clothes to fit. Some even resolve to drink fat burning tea.”