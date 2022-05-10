By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

THE leaders of Project Niger Delta, PND, have slammed the Bayelsa West Elders Forum for attacking the Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen, over her support for a female House of Representative aspirant for Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency Hon Susan Waibode Kiridi, allegedly disqualified by an All Progressives Congress, APC, screening committee.

The Bayelsa West Leaders Forum, had in a letter to the Women Affairs Minister, asked her to withdraw her statement and attendant support for Hon. Waibode Kiridi. But PND in a statement in Yenagoa, averred that the Bayelsa West Elders Forum have no moral justification to ask the Minister to withdraw her support for Waibode Kiridi, who was unjustly disqualified by a kangaroo screening committee.

PND in a statement in Yenagoa signed by its Deputy Director Publicity, Dr Iwara Okoi, said the statement of the Elders Forum smacks of hypocrisy, and an indication that the purported disqualification of the female aspirant was carried out maliciously and in bad faith.

He said: “As a group that abhors injustice, we take exception to the demand by the so called Bayelsa West Leaders Forum for the Honourable Minister of Women Affairs, Mrs Pauline Tallen to withdraw her support for her fellow woman was was unjustly and maliciously barred from taking part in the party primaries process.

“Mrs Tallen has every right to defend one who is been oppressed and victimized for no just cause. If we may ask, why are they afraid of Hon Waibode Kiridi contesting the primaries if the other favoured aspirants are more popular, why not allow the party delegates to decide their fate?

“The screening committee lacks the powers to disqualify aspirants and for them to arrogate the powers to disqualify aspirants leaves so much to be desired. From all indications, one is tempted to aduced that perhaps the members of the so called screening committee may have been compromise to do the bidding of their pay masters.

“As it were, we may be forced to to take legal action against the screening committee if it fails to rescind its decision to allow Hon Susan Waibode Kiridi participate in the forth coming APC primaries.”