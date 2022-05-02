Founder of WahalaNetwork blog, Oluwagbenga Oluwafemi Dawodu, otherwise known as Kristen Dawodu, has pointed to the likes of Tunde Ednut, Gossipmill and Instablog as the inspiration for his blog.



“These are the ones that inspired me to go into blogging as they showed clearly how to build a brand in that niche,” he said.

Dawodu, a serial entrepreneur and CEO of KD Record, announced in late 2021 that he has founded WahalaNetwwork, a blog whose website is wahalanetworkblog.com and Instagram account @wahalanetwork.

Despite drawing inspiration from existing blogs, Dawodu insisted WahalaNetwork is different: “I won’t actually say we do the same thing, we post News, we entertain our followers with the latest trend, we engage our followers, I don’t think Instablog, for instance, does that.”



Explaining the focus of the blog, he said: “Wahalanetwork is a blog that’s into everything – latest news, comedy, sports, music, entertainment, and all.”

The blog which was launched in August 2021, has become one of the popular platforms for general news and entertainment gist.



“Within the first three months, we had over 45,000 followers on our Instagram account.

Presently, our website’s traffic is in hundreds of thousands while the number of its Instagram followers has skyrocketed to 100, 000. That gives me the conviction that we are getting it right.”



The founding of the Wahalanetwork, according to Dawodu, was borne out of his desire to change the way entertainment contents are sourced, processed and presented by Nigerian online platforms.



“Wahalanetwork doesn’t rehash stories nor post sensationalise contents and nude photos. What we provide are new, refreshing and entertaining contents that are not in bad taste,” Dawodu declared

Eight months after, its founding, the blog has become a big hit.

“We have broadened our reach and expanded our capacity. Our readers and followers can trust us for the latest news, celebrity gossip and other entertainment tidbits,” Dawodu asserted.