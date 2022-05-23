Emmanuel Afemikhe, the founder of Voiceover Workshop and Media, on Sunday said that the voiceover industry had witnessed impressive growth in the country.

Afemikhe, the convener of the Voiceover Conference, made the assertion in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

He said voiceover artists are going to benefit from the conversation at the forthcoming conference.

“Voiceover is not limited to recording commercials but a career path that seeks to build voice confidence, clarity of speech and clarity of images.

“Voiceover is the thin line between a clear message and an ambiguous one; voiceover acting seeks to connect words and emotion by bringing life to mere words.

“Upcoming talents will be exposed to learning these and also understanding the African voiceover industry at the conference,” he said.

Afemikhe said that upcoming talents would also be equipped for job opportunities in the voiceover industry.

According to him, they will be equipped with the ability to get jobs in advertising agencies and communication companies.

He said they would also be exposed to the impact they could make by using their voices as voiceover talents or voice actors.

On the need to have known faces behind the voice like Segun Arinze, he said the industry growth had been abysmal before now.

“The reason is simple. The voiceover industry is a green one. For the longest time, voiceover was not considered as a big deal and we also have a growing industry.

“Just like the days when the music industry was relegated in Nigeria, voiceover is still in a phase of growth.

“Voiceover is an industry of billions of dollars in the United States, the United Kingdom and the likes but because of its infancy state here in Nigeria, a lot of people are still struggling.

“That is quickly changing. You may not know but some people make millions as VO talent even in Nigeria and some are paid up to N150,000 to N200,000 to record a six seconds commercial.

“So, the industry might not be producing known faces right now because the growth is happening more on the background.

“There are numerous voice over talents in Nigeria who are well known within the industry to be stars and we project that there will be massive employment opportunities coming in a short time in the voiceover industry,” he said.

NAN reports that the third edition of the Voiceover Conference will take place at Radisson Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos on May 26.(NAN)

Vanguard News