Shiite Group clash with Police in Abuja. Photo by Gbemiga Olamika

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

A clash between the police and members of the banned Islamic Movement in Nigeria, IMN, (Shi’ites), yesterday, left one dead and several others injured.



An eyewitness said the incident occurred while “the Shi’ites were on a procession to mark the annual Quds Day, usually marked with a procession on the last Friday of Ramadan to protest against Israeli occupation of Palestine.



“The situation became violent when police operatives tried to stop the Shi’ites.”

It was gathered that the operatives used teargas to disperse the Shi’ites.



Speaking to journalists, the leader of IMN in Kaduna, Aliyu Umar, said he wondered why they should be prevented from celebrating the annual Quds Day which was a global event and commemorated even in Europe.

“The procession was peaceful, we tried to avoid the police who were already stationed in strategic positions to block us. But they trailed us from behind and used teargas and live bullets on our members. One person was shot dead. We have just held the Janazah prayers and nine sustained bullet wounds, and eight were arrested by the police”, he stated.



Umar, however, denied that his members set a police station and vehicles ablaze.

Kaduna State Police Command was yet to react to the incident.