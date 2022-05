Meet Graduate-turned mechanic

“My name is Reehana Omolabake Okedeyi. Since I have been little, I like anything electronics, anything engineering. I really love this job with passion and if you have passion for something, I feel like you will want to know more about it.



“No matter where you go in life, where you are in life, you will still come back to that your passion. I studied Mass Communication in Cotonou”