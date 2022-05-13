For the past nine years, Vanguard Media has awarded distinguished men and women in the annual personality of the year award. But this 10th year, it’s time to take it a notch higher.

In the preceding year, we will be celebrating Nigeria’s finest distinguished individuals for their societal impact, excellence, and outstanding achievement across different sectors and industries. 

Categories include:

Businessman Of The Year

Governor Of The Year

Public And Private Sector Icon Of The Year

Life Time Achievement Award

Entrepreneur Of The Year

Vanguard Personality Of The Year

