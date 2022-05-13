For the past nine years, Vanguard Media has awarded distinguished men and women in the annual personality of the year award. But this 10th year, it’s time to take it a notch higher.
In the preceding year, we will be celebrating Nigeria’s finest distinguished individuals for their societal impact, excellence, and outstanding achievement across different sectors and industries.
Categories include:
Businessman Of The Year
Governor Of The Year
Public And Private Sector Icon Of The Year
Life Time Achievement Award
Entrepreneur Of The Year
Vanguard Personality Of The Year