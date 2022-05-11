In the past few weeks, more and more persons have indicated an interest in running on the platform of the two major political parties against all odds, including outrageous Expression of Interest and Nomination form feesNever in the history of our democracy have many aspirants, at short notice, declared interest in occupying the highest position in the country than in this run-up to the 2023 elections.

With Apc and pdp pegging their nomination form to 40 million naira and 100 million naira respectively it is safe to say that Everyone wants a piece of the cake.

Vanguard live took to the streets to ask people’s opinion on the high number of presidential aspirants for 2023 elections