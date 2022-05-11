Veteran Nollywood actor, John Okafor aka Mr Ibu, has narrated how he was poisoned three times.

Ibu who shared a testimony at Omega Power Ministry after recovering from a near death illness also disclosed how a jealous family member poisoned him and his elder brother.

He said, “I was poisoned by another person who doesn’t like me. He administered the poison to me, I tried to treat myself with local herbs but somebody told me not to approach the poison wrongly unless I was prepared to go to the other side.”

“I was seeing myself going close to the other side but God said no.

“The same boy poisoned my elder brother. We are the same family but since God started helping me, I started buying things, buying motors, dashing people, build houses, he wasn’t happy. He was really looking for means to eliminate me but God said no.”

Watch below: [Video source: OPM]