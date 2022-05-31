By Peter Egwuatu

Shareholders of VFD Group Plc have unanimously approved N1.36 billion dividend proposed by its Board of Directors for the financial year ended December 31, 2021.

This translates o a dividend of 10.79 per share for each shareholder.

The shareholders at the 6th Annual General Meeting, AGM held Tuesday in Lagos also endorsed a bonus of one for every two shares owned for the year 2021 and approved all the resolutions put before them at the meeting.

The Chairman of VFD Group, Olatunde Basari (SAN) commended the shareholders and business partners for their support in growing the business.

He added: ” While we remain optimistic with our outlook, we would position ourselves to take advantage of opportunities that present themselves during the year.”

Responding to shareholders at the AGM, Group Managing Director/ CEO, VFD Group, Nonso Okpala said:” The contribution of our shareholders show that the company is getting matured when viewed from the previous AGMs.”

Continuing, he said:” “2021 was a difficult year for the Group because we were forced to navigate the most difficult health and economic times in recent history. Regardless, VFD Group was able to weather the storm and deliver an impressive financial performance. We are confident that our diverse portfolio of investments, products, and services, as well as our people, have placed us in an excellent position to continue providing superior value to all our stakeholders.”

Meanwhile, at the AGM one of the managing directors of the subsidiaries, Kanayo Ejike was given an award for his sterling performance to the Group.

Okpala further noted that “as our cross-border expansion plans and strategic investment entities take shape in 2022, we expect the revenue base to be further expanded and strengthened to deliver positive results across all profitability metrics.”

Shareholders that spoke at the AGM commended the company’s performance over the years for weathering the storm and hope it will continue to do better in the coming years.

The shareholders, however, cautioned on the rising operating cost and advised that more of its shares should be made available for public subscription.

Meanwhile, in 2021 the Group’s gross earnings grew by 50% to N9.95 billion from N6.65 billion in 2020; Interest Income grew significantly by 99% to N7.33 billion from N3.69 billion in 2020; Trading and Other Non-Interest Income grew by 156% to N10.26 billion from N4.01 billion in 2020;

Profit Before Tax dipped slightly by -3% to N3.94 billion from N4.08 billion in 2020;

A 64% growth in shareholders’ funds to N14.64 billion from N8.92 billion in 2020; and total assets growth of 26% to N102.82 billion from N81.68 billion in 2020.