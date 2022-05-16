Leading economists and top executives will tomorrow converge for the 2022 edition of the Vanguard Economic Summit, themed, “National Plans and National Performance: Gaps, Lessons, and Opportunities.”

The summit, which will hold at the Civic Centre, Victoria Island by 10 am, will feature renowned economist and Chairman Foundation for Economic Research and Training (FERT), Prof Akpan Ekpo as Keynote Speaker; and Founder/Pioneer CEO of Stanbic IBTC, Mr. Atedo Peterside as Chairman.

Other speakers are Clem Agba, Minister of State for Budget and National Planning; Professor Olayinka David-West, Associate Dean, Lagos Business School (LBS); Mr. Johnson Chukwu; MD/CEO, Cowry Assets Management Limited; Gabriel Okeowo, Country Director, BudgIT; Segun Ajayi-Kadir, DG, Manufacturers Association of Nigeria, MA; Aliyu Wabba, President Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC; Dr. Tayo Aduloju, Chief Operating Officer/ Co-Chair at Nigerian Economic Summit Group NESG.