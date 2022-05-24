By Ben Ngwakwe, Gombe

The Director-General (DG) Protocols and Facility Management, Gombe State, Hajiya Sa’adatu Sa’ad Mustapha, has commended the Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, for winning Vanguard Most Outstanding Governor of the year 2021 Award.

Speaking to Vanguard in Gombe on Monday, the DG who was a former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development and also Commissioner of Environment, said that the prestigious award was a confirmation of the impact of excellent management of human resources by Governor Yahaya in transforming the fortunes of Gombe State.

The DG who holds various traditional titles from Kaltungo Traditional Chiefdom, Fika Emirate Council in Yobe State and Republic of Niger, pointed out that for the reformation of the State’s civil service, tackling of poverty through empowerment and providing conducive environment as well as promoting industrialization, Governor Yahaya deserves more awards as the most performing Governor of the year 2022 by the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to Hajiya Mustapha the tremendous milestone of the Governor is visible for everyone to see and assess his performance within his three years in office.

Apart from unleashing the potential of the Youths population in technology and skill acquisition and creative industry, the Governor Yahaya has done good job within the period and that’s one of reason why he has no competitor in the 2023 governorship election because he has performed to the expectations of the majority of people of Gombe State and many more is expected of him in his second tenure.

Hajiya Mustapha pointed out that women population will support the Governor Yahaya because he has given over 25 percent appointments to women in his administration more than the previous administrations in the state.