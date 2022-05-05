Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State.

Gov. Hope Uzodimma of Imo has directed immediate renovation of primary and secondary schools as well as health centres in the state.

The governor gave the directive on Wednesday at an interactive session with traditional rulers, chairmen of local government councils and other stakeholders in the state, at the Government House, Owerri.

Uzodimma, who expressed satisfaction with the level of work on the ongoing construction and renovation projects, directed that attention be shifted to renovation of the 305 health centres and rural schools in the state.

He said that the essence of the interactive session was to acquaint the stakeholders with progress reports on the government’s grassroots development initiative.

“The report presented to me earlier by the Executive Secretary of Imo State Healthcare Development Agency (ISPHCDA), Rev. Maria-Joannes Uzoma, indicates that work has been completed on 240 health care centres.

“I wish to commend the efforts made by all those involved in the projects, considering the fact that the projects were embarked upon late last year.

READ ALSO:

“I urge the technical team to fast-track the remaining 65 centres and bring the chapter to a glorious end.

“The aim is to develop the rural area alongside the urban cities, and with the collaborative efforts of the communities, we will deliver on this,” he said.

According to the governor, the government will, in no distant time, roll out modalities for the reconstruction of rural primary and secondary schools across the state,” he said.