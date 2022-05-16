…Warns clerics trying to hide under religion to cause crisis

By Gabriel Olawale

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland land, Iba Gani Adams, on Monday, frowned at the ritual abuse and money-making across South West geo-political zone, saying such act is an abomination, sacrilegious and against the norms of Yoruba our race.

Adams, who spoke in Lagos during the 2022 edition of Wealth Festival (Odun Aje), said that it was necessary for him to speak up against this barbaric act especially among the youths.

He said: “Any form of physical, sexual or psychological mistreatment that involves the use of ritual is alien to Yoruba culture and traditions.

“In Yoruba land and in every part of the world, killing a person for ritual is abomination. It is sacrilegious. It is not our culture or tradition. It is against the norms of our race. It is at variance with our ethos of Omoluabi and we should rise against it.”

He regretted that though the society has lost its core values, what is obtainable today is a complete departure from the original practice and ethos of Yoruba race.

His words: “As the Aareonakakanfo of Yoruba land, it is time for me to speak up and express my displeasure at the ugly narratives that have literally turned Yorubaland into an abattoir, where human parts usually littered the entire communities.

“Things cannot continue like this. We are at the centre of all these and we must speak against this ugly trend. All our royal fathers in Yoruba land should speak up.”

The Yoruba leader also warned clerics hiding under the guise of religion to cause crisis in Yoruba land, saying rather than uttering words that can trigger religious crisis, it is better to keep mute.

“It is very sad that some uninformed clerics are trying to cause religious crisis in Yoruba land. The idea of hiding under the guise of religion to cause religious crisis in Yorubaland is totally uncalled for. That is how Boko Haram started in Borno state when Shekarau led a group of Islamic fanatics to rebel against humanity.

“Presently about 17 states in the North have been affected by the activities of Boko Haram. Today, the story couldn’t be said to be in the affirmative. It was a story of mass killings and spilling of innocent blood across the country.

“We must rise against those who use the social media to cause trouble. We must tell them the truth that there is difference between religion, culture and tradition.

Yoruba are a very cultured race. We have our traditions like every other races in the world. Even the Arabs, the Saudis have their distinct culture and traditions.

“I want to use this opportunity to appeal to those fanning the ember of discord and religious crisis in Yoruba land to desist from their sinister motives or be ready to face the wrath of the Yoruba deities. Those behind the motives have their secret agenda well thought- out, but we will not relent in our efforts to stop their evil plans and machinations.

“At the same time, we will need to educate the youths of these days about the core values of hard work and reward. We will need to educate them that it is inhuman to kill human beings for ritual purposes. We will need to educate them about the dignity of labour and the essence of preserving their names and that of their parents.

“We will need to educate them about the sanctity of our culture and traditions. We will need to teach them about how to respect the elderly. We must teach them about morality and the need to stay away from acts that could render them useless in the future.”