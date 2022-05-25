By Miftaudeen Raji

Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris has urged the people of Uvalde to gather more courage following the unfortunate incident of the mass shooting which has left 20 people dead at Robb Elementary School, while assuring them of support and fervent prayers from all leaders.

Harris, who appealed, while speaking at an Asian Pacific American Institute for Congressional Studies (APAICS), said, “We are just saying to the people of Uvalde, please know that this a room for all leaders to grieve with you and we are praying for you, and we stand with you.”

Meanwhile, the vice president has urged leaders to take action.

Also Read

Many killed after mass shooting ‘during union meeting’ in US

“In difficult times like this, I know this is room for all American leaders, who know and dare to take steps and so let us tonight as we do every time we are gathered together remember ourselves to have the courage to take action,” she said.

It will be recalled that Texas Governor, Greg Abbott, had said 14 pupils and one teacher were earlier confirmed dead by a lone gunman Salvador Ramos, at Robb Elementary school at about 11.43 am on Tuesday.

Reports have now confirmed that 18 pupils and two adults have been killed in the latest update of the mass shooting in Texas Elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, United States.

According to Abbott, the 18-year old shooter who was also killed in the deadly shooting was said to have abandoned his car and entered the elementary school with a handgun and possibly a rifle.

“He shot and killed horrifically and incomprehensibly 14 students and killed a teacher,” said Abbott.

Ramos was said to have killed his grandmother before storming the elementary school while wearing body armour.

Reports said the victims, mostly second, third and fourth graders, were hospitalised, with some in critical conditions.

The tragedy happened in the last week of school at Robb Elementary, which has an enrollment of just under 600 students.

Uvalde is a small city of about 16,000 residents about 80 miles west of San Antonio.

The incident has been described as the deadliest school shooting in Texas history.

Vanguard News Nigeria