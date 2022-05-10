By Onozure Dania, Lagos

Three male and a female teacher of the Chrisland Schools, Lagos, were arraigned by the Police before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, for allegedly concealing the s3x tape of a student recorded in Dubai, the UAE.

The defendants are Oladotun Sotundape, 56; Elesho Tajudeen, 32; Rhoda Olanipekun, 45, and Ajigboye Hammed, 41.

They were arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and attempt to pervert the course of justice before Chief Magistrate Adeola Adedayo.

Officer in charge of the Legal Department at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) Panti, Assistant Superintendent Yetunde Cardoso, appeared with Mr. Augustine Nwabuisi for the prosecution.

ASP Cardoso told the court that the defendants committed the offence on April 25, at Chrisland Schools, in Victoria Garden City, Lagos.

She said that the defendants were asked to chaperone the students to Dubai for a world school games.

Cardoso alleged that the students engaged in indecent sexual acts, while on the trip and a 10-year-old student made a sex tape which the teachers conspired to conceal.

She also stated that the teachers allegedly obstructed the course of justice by hiding the indecent acts of the students’ sex video before it later went viral.

According to the prosecutor, the offence committed contravened Sections 411 and 97 (1) (3) of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015 (Revised).

However, the defendants pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Magistrate Adedayo granted the defendants bail in the sum of N300,000 each, with three sureties each in like sum.

She ordered that the sureties submit copies of their National Identification Number (NIN) and their Lagos State Residents Registration Agency (LASRRA) card.

The court further directed that one of the sureties must be a land owner and that all of them must be residing within the court’s jurisdiction.

She also ordered that the sureties must be gainfully employed with evidence of three years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The magistrate also ordered that the case file be duplicated and sent to the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until June 13 for mention.