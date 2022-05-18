By Peter Okutu, Abakaliki

Vanguard reliably gathered that the death toll of the attack on the country home of the Ikwo Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Elder Steve Orogwu, rose to four in number.

The Chairman of Council reportedly escaped death on Tuesday night when unknown gunmen invaded his home, killing three of his relatives and a neighbour.

The gunmen also burnt down the family house of the Orogwus.

Confirming the incident, Orogwu told Vanguard that the Gunmen shot and killed his elder brother, two of the elder brother’s children and a security guard.

He described the attack as unfortunate and regrettable and called on security agents to fish out the perpetrators of the acts.

He said: “They attacked my family compound in Ikwo at night and killed my Elder Brother and two of his sons and a security guard”.

He also said the gunmen set ablaze the family’s house in the compound.

It was further learnt that the corpses of the victims have been deposited in a mortuary in Abakaliki.

The reason for the attack could not be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

Security in the southeast has deteriorated with attacks on security agencies, government and public facilities and high profile individuals becoming almost a daily occurrence.

The attacks have been blamed on Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), a group seeking an independent state of Biafra to be carved out of the southeast and parts of south of the country

The attacks increased following the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu last year by the Nigerian government.

The group have consistently denied responsibility for the attacks stating that it is a non-violent organization.

Mr Kanu is still being held by Department of State Security Services (DSS) detention facility in Abuja and is facing prosecution over alleged treason.

Vanguard News Nigeria