By Charles Ogbo Asogwa

We wish to inform our teeming supporters that the lawsuit concerning THE three-man ad-hoc delegates came up today, Friday, May 20, 2022 at the Federal High Court, Abuja. Arguments were taken and the matter was adjourned to May 27, 2022 for judgment. We await the outcome and intend to pursue the matter to a logical conclusion.

In the meantime, it is noteworthy that the President is yet to sign the Electoral Act Amendment Bill that will allow the participation of statutory delegates in the congresses and national conventions of all the political parties. This has further complicated the process for the primaries, as every political party is trying to find a way out of the quagmire.

In the case of our party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the decision of the National Working Committee (NWC) to use only the three-man ad-hoc delegates for the state congresses/primary elections and only the 774 national delegates for the national convention and presidential primary election readily offends the provisions of the PDP Constitution (as amended in 2017), especially as it concerns quorums.

Article 25 of the PDP Constitution provides that quorum for a State Congress shall be two-thirds of the members of the State Congress, while Part 10 Article 6 provides that the quorum for a National Convention shall be two-thirds of the members of the Convention.

Three-man ad-hoc delegates for the State Convention and 774 national delegates for the National Convention fall far short of the quorum stipulated in the PDP Constitution. In the case of Enugu State, well over 2,500 delegates constitute the State Congress, while the ad-hoc delegates are only 780. This is way below the two-thirds stipulated by the PDP Constitution as amended.

In the circumstance, therefore, we advise the leadership of the PDP to be mindful of the constitutional and legal landmines posed by its decision and their far-reaching implications in order to avoid the Zamfara scenario on the entire candidature and structure of our party across board and throughout the country. Prudence is advised.

Meanwhile, we will keep our supporters updated as we await the decision of the court and further decision of our party on the matter.

HON. CHARLES OGBO ASOGWA is Director-General, Ikeoha Campaign Organisation

Vanguard News