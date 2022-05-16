By Ezra Ukanwa

Dwellers of Araromi Ikeshi, behind Obasanjo farm, Sango-Ota, Ogun State had a fair share terror on Monday morning, 16 May, when a group of heavily armed unknown gunmen numbering about 30 all in black overall and helmets stormed the community, breaking into houses and abducting people.

According to eyewitnesses, the men came in two white Toyota Hilux vehicles and a black Toyota Tundra pick-up, filled with these Gunmen, who gained entrance into the house of Elijah Adeogun, aka. (Akogun).

Read Also:

Police kill two gunmen enforcing sit-at-home order in Anambra

Gunmen kill one in Akwa Ibom community

Gunmen kill policeman, 4 others in Bayelsa

According to Adeyemi Olabode, Personal Assistant to Akogun, “The men started shooting sporadically, at about 1.30pm, before breaking down the fence of his house and gained entrance.

“After gaining entrance, and could not immediately see Akogun, they molested his wife by handcuffing her before beating her mercilessly. Afterwards they got him, and after beating him severely, they left with him and another fellow in the neighborhood” Adeyemi added.

As at Press time, the whereabouts of the abducted people cannot be ascertained.

The family is calling on the, Usman Alkali, Inspector General of Police and CP Lanre Bankole,, Commissioner of Police, Ogun State to come to their aid by ascertaining those behind his abduction and guarantee his safety.

Vanguard News Nigeria