By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA – Barely 48 hours after unknown arsonists set ablaze Idemili North Local Government Headquarters Ogidi on fire, aother arsonists have burnt down Nnewi south council Secretariat at Ukpor and also a police station in the area

The incident according to sources occurred Tuesday night when the arsonists first set the Secretariat ablaze before proceeding to the police station to complete their mission.

A reliable source from the area recalled that the Ukpor police station had been burnt during the endSARS protest and was later rebuilt only for it to be burnt down for the second time just as the Education department of the council Secretariat was burnt down in February this year and now the main Secretariat has followed suit.

Condemning the actions Dr Boniface Agbala chairman of Idemili Leaders of Thought; Hon Obioha IreamokeJP, /National Trustee/Anambra state Coordinator South East Nigeria Presidency Movement SENPM; Paramount Ruler of Ogidi community Igwe Alexander Onyido; chairman of Mgbachu village Nkpor Chief Arinze Idemili and Bishop Abraham Chris Udeh of the By fire by fire Ministry Nnewi and Chief Jude Nwankwo president of Building Materials International market Ogidi described the current spate of insecurity in Anambra state in particular and Southeast in general as very unfortunate.

Specifically, while Dr Agbala described the burning of the council buildings as politically motivated action or better still a deliberate in-house act perpetrated by insiders in the presence or absence of security personnel guarding the secretariat Bishop Udeh alleged it could be the Fulani people that perpetrated the act in their usual hatred for Ndigb

Bishop Udeh Igwe Onyido of Ogidi Ireamoke Jude Nwankwo and Arinze Idemili however cautioned Ndigbo against wanton killings and destruction of properties belonging to their fellow Igbo in the name of agitation.

Meantime the site at-home exercise declared by the IPOB for yesterday’s Court proceedings against the leader Nazi Nnamdi Kanu was strictly observed in all parts of the commercial city of Onitsha and its environs as markets banks and other institutions remained shut for thee consecutive days from Monday till yesterday

Reacting to yesterday’s ruling of Abuja Federal High Court which denied Kanu bail Vice President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Chief Damian Okeke-Ogene said Ndigbo are still studying the situation at the moment.

