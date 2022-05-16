.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Management of Osun state University (Uniosun), has declared that the school has no intention of joining the ongoing industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

In a statement issued by the University’s Public Relations Officer, Adesoji Ademola, on Monday, he said the school has resumed rain semester and lectures will resume shortly

“This is to inform the University students, Stakeholders and the general public that UNIOSUN has no plan to join the ASUU strike.

“Our students have resumed the rain semester academic session and lectures will commence very soon. Please disregard any information saying that UNIOSUN will soon join the ASUU strike”, he said.

The Institution’s acting ASUU chairman, Dr Wende Olaosebikan had told journalists that the Uniosun branch would have joined the ongoing industrial action of it had not been suspended by the National Secretariat of the union.

“We are under suspension by the national executive council of our union. We are all affected by the demands put forward to the Federal Government by the our leaders.

“But as soon as we complete the process of our reinstatement and if the strike action is still on, we are definitely going to join”, he said.