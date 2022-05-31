By Fortune Eromosele, Abuja

The National Population Commission, NPC, has disclosed that 19 percent of teenage girls aged 15-19 years in the country, are either pregnant with their first child or have given birth.

Chairman of the Commission, Nasir Isa-Kwarra, made this known at the launch of the 2022 State of the World Population (SWOP) Report, with the theme: “Seeing the Unseen,” in Abuja.

According to him, 27 percent of teenagers in rural areas are likely to commence childbearing compared to 8 percent in the urban centres.

He said, “Nigeria women and girls represent almost half of our entire population and out of which half of them are in their reproductive years (age 15-49 years); those age 10-14 years, represent 12 percent and 14 percent are adolescents. These population groups constitute the groups of interest in this year’s SWOP report.

“Unintended pregnancy connects with age at first marriage. Early/Child/Forced marriage constitute a huge challenge, where 43 percent of girls marry before their 18th birthday, while 8 percent marry before their 15th birthday.

“This experience is contributory to prevalence of teenage childbearing currently at 19 percent. Much more, 27 percent of rural girls have commenced motherhood compared to 8 percent in the urban areas. Also, 29 percent of teenagers in the North West have begun childbearing as well, which is highest amongst all the regions in Nigeria.

“Only 11 percent of our women were reported to have opportunity to make decision about their own health care; while 33 percent do it jointly with their husband.

“Unintended pregnancy particularly among teenagers/adolescent girls is a major health concern, as it is associated with high morbidity and mortality of both mother and child, including outcomes of malnutrition. Experience of pregnancy during adolescence has adverse social consequence, particularly on their educational attainment.”

To this end, he explained that 19 percent of currently married women and 48 percent of sexually active unmarried women, have unmet need for family planning, which he emphasised exposes them to unintended pregnancy and denying them opportunity for self actualization.