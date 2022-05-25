UNICAL hosts African Universities on online teaching, quality assurance

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The University of Calabar, UNICAL, in Collaboration with the Association of African Universities (AAU) is jointly hosting a 3-day workshop in Calabar on Quality Assurance and Online Teaching.

The workshop which drew participants from some African countries like Ghana, Cameroon, Zimbabwe and others, also had lecturers from over 20 federal and state universities in Nigeria who were also in attendance.

Speaking, Prof. Florence Obi, Vice- Chancellor of the University of Calabar, said that the institution was pleased to host the workshop for the very first time in the 47 year of the university’s existence.

She said that the theme of the workshop, “Quality Assurance in Higher and Tertiary Education: Online Teaching and Learning in the Post Covid-19 Era in the University of Calabar” was timely.

Prof Obi explained that the workshop was coming at a time when UNICAL was making efforts to adopt the dual mode of teaching and working assiduously with a view to stabilize her quality assurance directorate.

Her words : “This training workshop offers the opportunity for strengthening the capacity of stakeholders in higher education institutions in Africa for global relevance.

“The theme is carefully selected in line with contemporary times of post Covid-19 era and the clamoring of higher education institutions in Africa to meet global standards in terms of academic excellence.

“Online teaching is not only necessary but urgently needed to accommodate millions of Africans desirous of further studies, especially in the post Covid-19 era.

“It is on this note that I commend the AAU for keeping tab with her objective of providing a forum for cooperation and exchange of information on higher education and research in Africa,” she said.

She told the participants that UNICAL has a rich alumni profile, showcasing state governors, ministers, captains of industries, world ranking academics, legal gurus, top medical experts and educationist among others.

Speaking further , Prof Obi said that UNICAL with over 40,000 students population was ranked 15th best university in Nigeria and the 64th best in Africa.

On her partg , Dr Violet Makuku, Project Officer/Workshop Coordinator, Association of African Universities, said that association came to Calabar due to the commitment of Prof. Obi towards online teaching and quality assurance.

Makuku said that AAU which serve as the apex body for higher education in Africa, seeks to impact practical knowledge and skills on the participants towards enhancing online teaching and learning.

“With the Covid-19 pandemic, we came out to say no more face to face teaching in classrooms; hence we needed to adopt new methods of teaching.

“Everything has been digitalised, so we need to digitalise online teaching also,” she said.

