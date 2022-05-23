By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

As part of efforts to rejig the internal security architecture of the University of Calabar, UNICAL, the management of the institution has approved the appointment of a new acting Chief Security Officer, Cpt. Augustine Bisong ( rtd)

In the same vein, the management also appointed PSOs, Ekpenyong Asikpo Ekpenyong and Godwin Daniel Umoren as Ag. Deputy Chief Security Officers Administration and Operations respectively.

In separate letters sighted by Vanguard, the management of the institution conveyed the appointments of the trio with effect from 18th of May, 2022 for the initial two years in the first instance.

The appointments as conveyed in separate letters signed by the University Registrar, Mr. Gabriel Egbe stated that Cpt Augustine Ofum Bisong, rtd. was now the Ag. Chief Security Officer (CSO).

“Cpt. Bisong whose tenure commences on the 18th of May, 2022, takes over from the erstwhile Ag. CSO, Rtd. Supol Usani Okon.

“The new Ag. CSO is to be responsible to the Vice-Chancellor for the day to day administration of the Security Unit while ensuring the safety of lives and property within the Campus,” it stated.

It further stated that their appointments which also commence on 18th May, 2022 is for an initial period of two years in the first instance.

“Both Ag. DCSOs are answerable and responsible to the Ag. CSO for the day to day security administration on campus.

“The management expects the Officers to bring their wealth of experience to bear in halting the spade of insecurity on campus while working to ensure palpable improvement of same.

Vanguard gathered that the new A.g CSO, Capt Augustine Bisong (Rtd) who was born on 12 December, 1975 hails from Bansan Osokom Clan, Boki Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The retired army Officer is an alumnus of the University of Calabar and a graduate of Theatre Arts.

He served as a Youth Corps member between January to December, 2002. Capt Bisong was among successful applicants admitted into Nigerian Defence Academy. He was trained and commissioned as Second Lieutenant into the Nigerian Army Infantry Corp.

Capt Bisong (rtd) have been involved in several operational Theatres and held very demanding appointments including that of Commanding Officer (Rear) 81 Battalion Nigerian Army – Mokola Ibadan, Oyo State.

He was awarded the General Operations Medal (GOM) by the then Chief of army Staff General TY Burutai (Rtd).

Rtd Cpt. Bisong was awarded the General Operations Medal (GOM) by the then Chief of army Staff General TY Burutai (Rtd).

Bisong eventually retired voluntarily on 30 June 2017 before his induction into the University’s security architecture on 3 March, 2021, he is happily married and blessed with children.