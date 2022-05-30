By Fortune Eromosele

Founder and Chairman Board of Trustees of UNITY OF NATIONS ACTION FOR CLIMATE CHANGE COUNCIL ( UNAccc ) an official partners of United Nations Global Compact network , Prof. Dr. SIR RAJAT SHARMA has been bestowed with triple honors and awards that was approved to him by His Excellency UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu as stated below:

APPROVAL FOR AN AWARD OF HONORARY DOCTOR OF LETTERS (HONORARY CAUSA) (D.Litt.) WITH SPECIALIZATION IN SUSTAINABLE TOURISM

Read Also:

World Culture Day: BIDA City of Craft ‘ll open Nigeria to world market – UNESCO

According to the Letter that was written and signed by Dr. Sir, G. Harish, The Deputy Registrar and Secretary to the World Grand Board of Trustees, of West Coast International University of Sciences, Technology, Management and Arts, affiliates worldwide and online operation, Formerly Known as West Coast University, United States of America on behalf of the World Grand Board of Trustees, the World Grand Governing Council, The International Advisory Board of Academy Standards of West Coast Intl. University of Sciences, Technology, Management and Arts and affiliates worldwide formerly Known as West Coast University, United States of America to confer him an Award of honour in recognition of his numerous contributions to the society – as HONORARY DOCTOR OF LETTERS (HONORARY CAUSA). (D.Litt.) with Specialization in Sustainable Tourism which his name has been recommended for this particular Award by H.E. UNESCO Laureate, Prof. Emeritus (on merit) Sir, Bashiru Aremu, Vice Chancellor, Crown University Intl. Chartered Inc., USA, Santa Cruz Province in Argentina, partners and official constituent campuses in Africa, Asia and associates worldwide, who also double as Chairman/ , World Grand Board of Trustees of West Coast Intl. University of Sciences, Technology, Management and Arts and affiliates worldwide formerly Known as West Coast University, United States of America

Approval of the Nomination “Salute the Most Notable and Top Distinguished Leader of the Rare Fame of the 21st Century” and Fellowship Award with Five Stars Award on his international intellectual mission in the world generally and other activities worldwide by the International Chartered World Learned Society ( a global Scholars society) , a United States-based organization, with offices in Africa, Asia, Europe, and Oceania in according to the letter that was written under the authority of World Grand President of International Chartered World Learned Society in person of His Excellency UNESCO Laureate Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu that was signed by Prof Sir S. R. Boselin Prabhu who is Private Secretary

Approval of the Nomination as the Most Notable and Top Distinguished Knight Order of Asia of 21st Century (Sir) on his global peace mission and mission in the world at large and other activities worldwide by the Chartered World Order of the Knights of Justice of Peace, a United States-based organization, with offices in Africa, Asia, Europe, and Oceania

According to some of reasons that make Chartered World Order of Knights of Justice of Peace approved his award (Sir) is because of personal merit or for services rendered to his country in India and the world at large in according to the definition is the reason for his selection to be included in this prestigious of Internationally Chartered Knighthood incorporated under the laws of the government and filed at the office of the Secretary of the State of United States of America which is due for his award because of his service for mankind.

Therefore, Dr. Rajat Kumar Sharma have attained the status to be called “Sir” because of his excellent productive performance in the society and world at large, He deserves this honorific Title as “”Most Notable and Top Distinguished Knight Order of Asia of 21st Century (Sir)”” which is an International Recognized Symbol of Honor in according with letter that was written from office of His Excellency, UNESCO Laureate, Prof Sir Bashiru Aremu, World Grand Chancellor of Chartered World Order of Knights of Justice of Peace which was signed by his Private Secretary in person of Prof Sir S. R. Boselin Prabhu.

Vanguard News Nigeria