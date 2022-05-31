Umueri community in Anambra State has commended Governor Chukwuma Soludo for responding promptly to their call for his intervention for the rehabilitation of the Umueri General Hospital.

President-General of Umueri General Assembly, Chief Johnny Chukwudi Metchie, made the commendation in a statement he issued, after receiving the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Afam Obidike and the Chief Medical Director in charge of Umueri General Hospital, Dr. Chinenye Johnpeter Obi.

Metchie said he, and the entire people of Umueri community were surprised that a few days after he wrote a letter seeking the governor’s intervention for the rehabilitation of the hospital, prompt action has been taken, which he said was unprecedented in the history of Umueri community and environs.

In the statement, Metchie who described Soludo as a ‘Talk and Do’ governor, thanked him, the state Commissioner for Health and the Chief Medical Director, Dr. Chinenye Johnpeter Obi, for commencing work on the hospital without delay.

According to the Umueri President General, it is not every day that you see a government attend to the call of a people this fast.

“By this time last week, Umueri General Hospital was like a project abandoned for ages. The facilities were overgrown by weeds while the structures were dilapidated. But the commissioner for health who paid us a courtesy visit at the instance of the Governor also visited the hospital and saw it in a very sorry state.

“The Commissioner made promises of rehabilitation to us, took our complaints back to the Governor and we can now see their promise being fulfilled.

“As at this morning, the new Chief Medical Director have not only resumed work at the hospital but has engaged people to clear the hospital’s surroundings of unwanted green weed. To that extent, some Life has returned to the highly equipped general hospital, once again.

“The new CMD is also restarting the laboratory section to ensure that our people won’t have to travel miles away from Umueri for their laboratory checks. This is what we see and say that a man hit the ground running. Gov. Soludo is indeed the solution to a lot of our problems in Anambra,” Metchie stated.

Continuing, the President General who only took office in April this year, said- “This latest development has left all the people of Umueri and our neighboring communities in a happy mood. We promise to maintain and secure government properties in the hospital as we do to our own properties.”

Metchie also used the opportunity to request that Governor Soludo deploy nurses and other health workers to the Umueri General Hospital to ensure all-round functioning of the facilities.

“Your Excellency, because we know that you stand for perfection, we plead that you provide us with Nurses and Nurses quarter to ensure that there’s always Nurses around in the hospital.

“And to put a stop to the grasses that overgrow the hospital infrastructures, we plead that you asphalt the hospital external floors for us.

“We trust in your administration to bring Umueri General Hospital back to glory and enhance quality life for Umueri community and the people of Omambala region in general,” Prince Metchie concluded and prayed God to bless Umueri Ancient Kingdom, Governor Soludo and Anambra state in general,” the Umueri President General concluded.